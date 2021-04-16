There were no waiver claims in the NFL on Friday. That means defensive tackle Maurice Hurst, defensive end Arden Key and running back Ito Smith were among those who passed through waivers and now are free agents.

The waived Hurst and Key, members of Jon Gruden’s first draft class upon returning to the NFL in 2018, on Thursday.

Hurst was a fifth-round choice and started 17 of the 41 games he played for the team. He had 76 tackles, eight sacks, an interception, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

Key was a third-round selection, and he had 49 tackles and three sacks in 37 appearances.

The Falcons waived Smith on Thursday.

Atlanta made Smith a fourth-round choice in 2018, and he appeared in 35 games in three seasons with the team. He was third on the Falcons in yards rushing in 2020, picking up 268 yards on 63 carries. He also had 17 receptions for 75 yards.

Maurice Hurst, Arden Key, Ito Smith go unclaimed originally appeared on Pro Football Talk