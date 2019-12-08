Maurice Hurst’s 55-yard INT return sets up Raiders’ touchdown

Raiders defensive lineman Maurice Hurst had never had an interception until Sunday. He nearly had his first touchdown.

With the Titans at the Oakland 19, Hurst picked off a Ryan Tannehill pass that was tipped at the line by defensive end Dion Jordan.

Hurst returned the pick 55 yards before Tannehill made a textbook tackle at the Tennessee 24. It briefly saved a touchdown.

Three plays later, the Raiders were in the end zone.

DeAndrÃ© Washington, subbing for Josh Jacobs, ran for 14 yards to the end zone.

The good news for the Titans is they have had no problem moving the ball. They have 128 yards already and tied the game 7-7 on a 12-yard run by Derrick Henry, who has 10 carries for 50 yards.

Henry has seven rushing touchdowns in the last four games.