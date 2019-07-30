Maurice Harris compares Patriots first rounder N'Keal Harry to Anquan Boldin

N'Keal Harry continues to draw praise from members of the Patriots. After Bill Belichick spoke highly of the first-round draft pick in a radio interview Monday, fellow wide receiver Maurice Harris compared him to a former great at the position.

"Maybe like an Anquan Boldin-type," Harris said at practice Monday. "He's that kind of build, really physical and strong. I think he can use that to his advantage."

Not too shabby a comparison to get in your first training camp. Boldin, who retired in 2016 with 1,076 receptions, 13,779 receiving yards and 82 touchdowns to go along with three Pro Bowl selections and a Super Bowl championship with the Ravens.

Harry obviously has a long way to go to live up to a Boldin-type, but he certainly has the talent to get there.

With Rob Gronkowski's retirement and a lack of proven talent at tight end this season, the Patriots could work their passing game to the outside more in 2019. With Harry's ability to execute a number of different routes and high point balls in the red zone, it wouldn't be all that surprising for him to have a big first year in the league.

We'll have to at least wait until the Patriots' first preseason game against the Lions to see him in action, but until then Harry just needs to stay healthy.

