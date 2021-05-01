Maurice Harkless with a dunk vs the Los Angeles Lakers
Maurice Harkless (Sacramento Kings) with a dunk vs the Los Angeles Lakers, 04/30/2021
“Throughout my career, I’ve always worked at upgrading my style,” Prochazka told Yahoo Sports.
Is Tom Brady about to run it back with another long-time teammate from the Patriots?
Cole, Judge lead Yankees in 10-0 win against the Tigers
The ignominious release ends Sanchez’s legendary UFC career. Sanchez is 30-13 in MMA and 19-13 in the UFC.
The union between Jones and the Patriots materialized at the perfect intersection of need, familiarity and skill set, not to mention a dire moment in time.
It didn't take long for BetMGM to move Super Bowl odds in a big way after Thursday's Aaron Rodgers news.
Heavyweight Derek Chisora speaks ahead of his big fight against Joseph Parker on May 1 on DAZN.
BetMGM took a couple of huge bets on the Hawks.
After Diego Sanchez was released by the UFC, Dana White went off on his coach Joshua Fabia.
Lance couldn't fight his feelings when he watched his family tell him how proud they are of the man he's become.
The Texans may have drafted their Deshaun Watson replacement, while the Titans get an A+ with the best pick of the day.
Kyle Trask had a nice final season at Florida.
It was a good night for the Chicago Bears.
LeBron's return is imminent.
Former middleweight champion Chris Weidman suffered a horrific leg injury in the first exchange in his UFC 261 rematch against Uriah Hall on Saturday. Reminiscent of former middleweight champion Anderson Silva's leg injury against him at UFC 168 in 2013, Weidman's leg snapped when Hall checked a leg kick. Weidman didn't realize that he was so badly injured until he tried to step back and put weight on the leg. He immediately fell to the canvas in agony and disbelief. He was removed from the Octagon on a stretch after his leg had been stabilized. During the UFC 261 Post-fight Press conference, UFC president Dana White gave an update on Weidman's condition. The former champion was transported to a Jacksonville, Fla. hospital and was being prepped for surgery on Sunday. Weidman had the surgery and is now recovering. His wife, Marivi, gave a post-surgery update on her husband via instagram. "Well that was horrible. Freak things happen in life and plans get crushed. It’s been a lonnnggg day but so happy to finally see this man of mine post surgery. Everything went well thank you Lord! Very thankful for the medical staff, UFC family @danawhite @reedharrisufc#allieraimondo, our management team @vaynersports@sarahzemonek and our family and friends here rallying to help with the kids," she posted on Sunday. "My heart breaks for my husband because I know the work and dedication that he puts into his training everyday and the great man that he is, so I only want the best for him. While this absolutely sucks in the moment and for some weeks to come, we are completely overwhelmed by the love and support we have far and wide and are very aware how blessed we are. All of that overpowers the awfulness of this situation. We are blown away by our friends and family offering to hop on flights to come help us without hesitation. We are so grateful and love you all!! It’s been a crazy year so far but us Weidmans are a force and covered in Grace and Mercy everyday! We were reminded this year how precious each day is and I am so thankful to be spending another day on earth next to my love even if it’s in a hospital room far from home. 🙌🏻 #teamweidman," read her post. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marivi Weidman (@mrsweidman) Watch Anthony Smith's live reaction to Chris Weidman's broken leg (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)
Only a game back of the Utah Jazz for the No. 1 spot in the West, Paul and the Suns have turned the corner.
Green Bay and Aaron Rodgers have been heading toward a divorce for months, and the Packers have no one to blame but themselves.
Sanchez should be leaving his fighting career to the roars of the crowd, not mired in an ugly back-and-forth with the UFC.
It appears Saturday's UFC on ESPN 23 event has lost a preliminary card fight the day before the show.
The Next Gen car will be unveiled to the public for the first time on Wednesday from Charlotte, and fans can watch the historic event with NASCAR.com’s live stream starting at 3 p.m. ET. The event will also air across NASCAR’s YouTube, Facebook and Twitter channels. NASCAR and its OEMs — Chevrolet, Ford and Toyota […]