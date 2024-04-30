Maurice Hampton, former LSU, Memphis safety, will transfer to Vanderbilt football

Memphis safety Maurice Hampton, a former two-sport athlete at LSU, committed to transfer to Vanderbilt football, he announced on social media Monday.

Coming out of Memphis University School in 2019, Hampton was a high-profile two-sport athlete. As a safety, he was a four-star recruit and the No. 129 player nationally. He was even better regarded as a baseball player. Perfect Game ranked him as the No. 23 player nationally, ahead of former Commodore and first-round draft pick Spencer Jones.

Hampton originally played both sports at LSU. In two seasons with the Tigers football program, he recorded 25 tackles and he also played in 15 games with the baseball team. In 2021, he transferred to Samford to focus on playing baseball. He hit .233 with nine home runs and 17 stolen bases in two seasons with the baseball program.

After the 2023 season, Hampton transferred again to Memphis, where he intended to play both sports. He did not appear in a game with the football program due to injury.

It was not immediately clear whether Hampton intends on playing baseball at Vanderbilt. His commitment post was specific to the football program.

The Commodores have taken a number of transfers during the spring window, including offensive linemen Steven Hubbard and Cade McConnell, and cornerback Mark Davis Jr. Vanderbilt also saw some departures although most of them were players who had not seen much time on the field.

VANDERBILT FOOTBALL Vanderbilt football spring transfer portal tracker 2024: Who is joining, leaving Commodores

Aria Gerson covers Vanderbilt athletics for The Tennessean. Contact her at agerson@gannett.com or on Twitter @aria_gerson.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Vanderbilt football adds Maurice Hampton, an LSU, Memphis transfer