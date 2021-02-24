Maurice Greene vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima booked for UFC event on May 8

A heavyweight matchup is set for May 8.

The UFC has booked Maurice Greene vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima for the UFC Fight Night event that will take place at a location and venue to be announced.

Two people with knowledge of the matchup recently informed MMA Junkie of the booking but asked to remain anonymous as the promotion has yet to make an official announcement.

Both Greene (9-5, 4-3 UFC) and de Lima (17-7-1 MMA, 6-6 UFC) will look to rebound from losses suffered in late 2020. On Oct. 31, Greene was finished via punches by former NFL star Greg Hardy in the second round. One week later, de Lima was submitted by Alexander Romanov in Round 1.

Entering the UFC Fight Night event, Greene has dropped three of his most recent four outings. Greene was finished in all three defeats. The rocky stretch of fights comes after Greene started off his UFC career at 3-0.

As for de Lima, the Brazilian fighter has alternated wins and losses since his second UFC appearance in December 2014. During his 11-fight UFC tenure, de Lima has only reached the judges’ decision on one occasion.

With the addition, the UFC Fight Night lineup for May 8 includes: