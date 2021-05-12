Maurice Greene announces he’s been cut from UFC: ‘This game is unforgiving’

Mike Bohn and Nolan King
·1 min read

Maurice Greene has parted ways with the UFC after an eight-fight stint in the heavyweight division.

Greene (9-6 MMA, 3-5 UFC), who is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Marco Rogerio de Lima at UFC on ESPN 24 this past Saturday, announced Tuesday on social media that he’s been cut from the promotion’s roster.

The 34-year-old American, who joined the UFC after a stint on Season 28 of “The Ultimate Fighter” reality series, wrote in a statement that he still sees a bright future for himself in the sport (via Instagram):

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Maurice Greene (@thecrochetboss)

When one door closes another one opens. I have had ups and downs with the #ufc and today that relationship comes to an end. Look at the bright side I’m still in the best shape of my life. I’m physically and mentally #stronger than ever and the next chapter I am excited for. This game is unforgiving but hey I’m down for the challenge of making my name with a new promotion or the road back. The best is yet to come

According to a person with knowledge of the situation, who spoke to MMA Junkie on the condition of anonymity, Greene still had fights remaining on his UFC contract when he was informed of his release.

“The Crochet Boss” went 1-4 in his final five octagon appearances, losing to de Lima, Greg Hardy, Alexey Oleinik and Serghei Pavlovich.

Despite the difficult end to his UFC stint, Greene leaves the promotion having left a mark in the record books. He’s one of two heavyweights to win a fight by triangle choke, and is one of two athletes in company history to earn a submission victory by arm-triangle choke from bottom position.

