Maupay's take on Antony's celebration

[BBC]

Brentford striker Neal Maupay has offered a tongue-in-cheek take on Antony's celebrations against Coventry City.

Maupay, who infamously mocked Tottenham midfielder James Maddison's goal celebration earlier this year, posted "not even I would do this" to BBC Match of the Day on X.

At the conclusion of Sunday's FA Cup semi-final shootout after a 3-3 draw following extra time, Antony was spotted cupping his ears in victory at the deflated Sky Blues players, despite coming on as a substitute when Manchester United were winning 3-0.

His behaviour was a stark contrast to that of captain Harry Maguire, who immediately went to shake the opposing players' hands.

Ex-Coventry forward Clinton Morrison also criticised Antony on BBC Radio 5 Live, saying: "He needs to concentrate on himself because he could be playing in the Championship next season."