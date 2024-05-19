Maupay and Reguilon to return to parent clubs

[Getty Images]

Neal Maupay and Sergio Reguilon will return to their respective parent clubs when their loans at Brentford conclude at the end of the Premier League season.

Everton forward Maupay, who scored 41 goals in 95 games for the Bees between 2017 and 2019, rejoined Bees on loan at the beginning of the season.

He has made 30 appearances in all competitions this term and scored eight goals.

Brentford director of football Phil Giles said: "Neal has made a massive contribution to Brentford during both of his spells with the club. He has completely justified the decision to bring him back on loan, contributing important goals and being a key part of the squad.

"Brentford retains the option to bring Neal back permanently if we wish, but we have explained that we will pause that decision for now, having already signed Igor Thiago from Club Brugge."

Left-back Reguilon will return to Tottenham in the summer, having joined Brentford on loan during the January transfer window.