Maumelle Hornet Youth Football team holds Skills and Drills camp

MAUMELLE, Ark. – The Maumelle Hornet Youth Football team held their annual Skills & Drills camp Saturday at Maumelle High School.

Current and past Hornet players like KARK 4’s Gary Burton Jr., former Green Bay Packer Kendall Donnerson, and current Arkansas Razorback defensive lineman Nic Davillier stopped by to help teach some football techniques.

“We go over some basic skills and drills and basic fundamentals. Have them prepare for when we actually start practice. Prep is key so that’s why we do these,” Athletic Director Malik Matthews stated.

The Hornet Youth Football team has held multiple skills and drills this year, and at each one they’ve been collecting nonperishable items to help teach the kids about helping those in need.

