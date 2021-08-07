Maumee nursing facility to close to visitors after positive coronavirus cases

Aug. 6—A nursing facility in Maumee will temporarily close its doors to visitors after two employees and one resident tested positive for coronavirus.

Elizabeth Scott Community, an assisted living, skilled nursing, and skilled rehabilitation facility in Maumee, will lock down for up to two weeks out of an abundance of caution, said administrator Kim Dunlap. The three individuals who tested positive for the virus were all vaccinated, she said.

"We're going to try to figure out if we have the variant, or if it's a false positive," Ms. Dunlap said. "We're kind of leaving the shutdown up in the air, but the longest would be 14 days."

The facility is still allowing compassionate-care visits, she said, but visitations, which had fully returned, will be temporarily put on hold while administrators figure out the positive tests' severity.

"We were completely open," spokesman Matt Bucher added. "Visitors had to screen in and do all that kind of thing, but unfortunately we'll have to put in place a temporary hold again."

"We've all been through this," he continued, speaking about the skilled nursing industry across the United States that has grappled with shutdowns while housing vulnerable populations susceptible to the virus. "Up and down, open, shut, for a while. We're hoping this is not a new trend for our area and for our country."

Ms. Dunlap said the facility is waiting on lab results from a number of different tests to make sure false positives didn't occur, and whether a variant is present. Those results could be in by early next week, she said.

The facility hasn't mandated vaccines for health employees, but administrators have strongly urged staff to get the vaccine. Hospitals around the country have begun to implement vaccine mandates for health workers, including medical centers and health systems in Columbus, Cincinnati, and Akron.

And on Thursday, Massachusetts ordered all skilled nursing workers in the state to get vaccinated. Ohio has not implemented such a mandate, and Toledo-area hospitals have not yet followed other hospitals' suit and recommendations from the Ohio Hospital Association to require shots from workers.

Mr. Bucher said it hasn't been easy to toggle between opening and closing doors to visitors during the later parts of residents' lives, but is something that has had to be done over the past year and a half for safety reasons.

"We're doing the absolute best we can to protect our residents," he said. "That's what the priority is. This isn't a lot of fun. We loved it when we had open doors, but unfortunately we have to take action. We have to protect our residents, that's number one."

First Published August 6, 2021, 3:44pm