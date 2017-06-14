Mauldin, Jets not talking about injury lawsuit

A man has sued Jets linebacker Lorenzo Mauldin for injuries allegedly inflicted during a nightclub attack. On Tuesday, Mauldin and Jets coach Todd Bowles separately addressed the situation.

“Of course, I was shocked,” Mauldin said Tuesday regarding the lawsuit, via Daniel Popper of the New York Daily News. “But everything that’s going on right now, it’s pending. We don’t know what the outcome is going to be. You guys can just refer to my attorney if you have any questions.”

Mauldin’s lawyer has said that the plaintiff wasn’t attacked by Mauldin, but by someone else.

“What he said is the thing that’s being said right now. So I can’t really say too much about it,” Mauldin said. “It’s pending. I can’t really talk too much about it.”

Coach Todd Bowles likewise opted to say nothing.

“I’m going to hold off on it because it’s a pending legal matter,” Bowles said, via Popper. “I’ll respond after they come down with a decision.”

Even though Mauldin faces no criminal charges, the NFL could investigate the situation and impose discipline under the Personal Conduct Policy. So the “they” to whom Bowles is referring could ultimately be not a judge or a jury but the NFL’s judge, jury, and executioner.