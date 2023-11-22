Maui Invitational: Vols lose third-place game to No. 1 Kansas

No. 1 Kansas (5-1) defeated No. 8 Tennessee (4-2), 69-60, Wednesday in the third-place game of the Maui Invitational at SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Wednesday’s loss is the second consecutive for the Vols.

The game was tied, 35-35, at halftime.

Santiago Vescovi recorded a season-high 21 points to lead all scorers in the contest. He was one of three Tennessee players to score 10-plus points in the game.

Dalton Knecht scored 13 points and was held to three after halftime. Justin Gainey totaled 13 points and four rebounds for Tennessee.

Jonas Aidoo recorded eight points, 11 rebounds and three blocks for the Vols.

Hunter Dickinson totaled 17 points and 20 rebounds for Kansas.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire