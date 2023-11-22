Maui Invitational: Vols fall to Purdue in semifinals

No. 2 Purdue (4-0) defeated No. 8 Tennessee (3-1), 71-67, Tuesday in the semifinals of the Maui Invitational at SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The Vols led, 31-30, at halftime.

Tennessee led by nine points in the first half. The Boilermakers outscored Tennessee, 10-6, in the final minutes during the first half.

Dalton Knecht totaled 16 points, including 13 in the first half, and five rebounds.

Jordan Gainey scored 15 points, Jahmai Mashack recored nine and Santiago Vescovi finished with eight for Tennessee.

Tennessee will next play on Wednesday in the third-place game at 2:30 p.m. EST against either Kansas or Marquette.

