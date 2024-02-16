Maui Invitational set to move back to Maui following wildfires

The 2024 Maui Invitational was already set to be one of the biggest events of the college basketball season with teams like UConn, North Carolina, Michigan State, Dayton, and Iowa State joining Auburn in the tournament field on November 25.

Now, the stage will be even bigger. The Tournament announced it would be moving back to Maui after a brief one-year stay in Honolulu in 2023 due to the fires raging throughout the Island.

Lahaina Civic Center will again play host to the tournament, with local school Chaminade hosting the “blue-blood” filled field of eight.

“As a long-standing community partner, we are looking forward to welcoming the Maui Jim Maui Invitational back to Lahaina,” Maui mayor Richard Bissen said in a statement.

College basketball fans should be thrilled as well. The field features 218 NCAA Tournament Appearances, 45 Final Fours, and 13 National Championships.

Those numbers will increase by the time the tournament kicks off next holiday season with UNC, UConn, Auburn, Dayton, and Iowa State all locks for the NCAA Tournament.

The 2024 Maui Jim Maui Invitational tips off on November 25, 2024, and concludes play with the championship on November 27, 2024.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire