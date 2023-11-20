Maui Invitational 2023: Bracket, teams, schedule for college basketball tournament

Tennessee basketball will make its fourth appearance in the Maui Invitational in 2023 while looking for its first title in the tournament.

The Maui Invitational one of the highest-profile holiday tournaments on the schedule, with eight teams competing over three days. The Vols will take on Syracuse in their tournament opener Monday.

MORE: Watch 2023 Maui Invitational live with Fubo (free trial)

The Maui Invitational was scheduled to take place at the Lahaina Center on the island of Maui, but devastating wildfires earlier this year forced the tournament to be moved to the University of Hawaii at Mānoa campus in Honolulu.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2023 Maui Invitational.

When is the Maui Invitational 2023?

The Maui Invitational 2023 is set to take place from Monday through Wednesday at the Stan Sheriff Center, situated on the University of Hawaii at Mānoa campus in Honolulu. The tournament was scheduled to be played at Lahaina Civic Center in Maui before wildfires earlier this year forced the change.

REQUIRED READING: Tennessee basketball beats Wofford before Maui Invitational gauntlet

Maui Invitational 2023 teams

The Maui Invitational invites eight men's basketball teams to the tournament. Duke leads with five Maui Invitational titles, while North Carolina has four.

Here are the list of eight teams that will participate in the Maui Invitational 2023:

Tennessee

Syracuse

Gonzaga

Purdue

Chaminade

Kansas

UCLA

Marquette

Maui Invitational 2023 bracket

REQUIRED READING: Jordan Gainey on why he excels off the Tennessee basketball bench

College basketball enthusiasts can anticipate exciting matchups in the 2023 Maui Invitational bracket. The first two games feature No. 7 Tennessee against Syracuse and a clash between No. 2 Purdue and No. 11 Gonzaga.

To view the complete schedule and explore past winners, click here.

The @MauiInv field is STACKED 🤯



We are in for a good one in November 🔥 pic.twitter.com/5AC6XTgSCd — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) July 26, 2023

Maui Invitational 2023 schedule

Monday, Nov. 20

All times in Eastern Time

Game 1: Syracuse vs. Tennessee | 2:30 p.m. ET | ESPN2

Game 2: Gonzaga vs. Purdue | 5 p.m. | ESPN2

Game 3: Kansas vs. Chaminade | 9 p.m. | ESPNU

Game 4: Marquette vs. UCLA | 11:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Tuesday, Nov. 21

Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2 | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4 | 5 p.m. | ESPN2

Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2 | 8 p.m. | ESPN

Game 8: Winner 3 vs. Winner Game 4 | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN

Wednesday, Nov. 22

Game 9: Third-place game | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Game 10: Championship game | 5 p.m. | ESPN

Game 11: Seventh place game | 9:30 p.m. | ESPNU

Game 12: Fifth place game | Midnight Thursday | ESPN2

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Maui Invitational 2023 bracket, teams, schedule, scores from Hawaii