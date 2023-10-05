Maude Apatow's neon orange gingerbread hair is *the* trending colour for autumn 2023

While Barbie blonde inundated our feeds throughout summer and mocha brunette is thee winter go-to, the hair colour that dominates autumn more or less every year has to be red. From pumpkin spiced lattés to cowboy coppers and candy cane reds, the warmer hues never fail to see us through Halloween szn.

And the latest celeb proving its comeback? Why it's only American actor, fashion icon and Euphoria star, Maude Apatow.



Over the weekend, Maude attended the Valentino Womenswear spring/summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week [1 October, 2023]. And of course, she stunned on the frow with a selection of head-turning 'fits.

But fashions aside, it was actually her freshly dyed neon gingerbread hair colour that had us doing a double , no, triple takes.

Marc Piasecki - Getty Images

As shown, Maude's new locks are a stand-out colour, verging on fluorescent territory. Stunning!

Tom Smith, hair trend forecaster, creative director at beauty brand evo and Olaplex artist named 'cowgirl copper 3.0' an upcoming trending hair colour for the autumn 2023 season. This sees the original hue transform ever so slightly with frostier reflects and pinky, peachier tones. As informed by the expert himself, it's ideal for people with fair and cool undertones to their skin.

"Just as many 'natural shade' lovers oscillate between blonder and brunette tones throughout the year, this earthy auburn tone has stood the test of time and as it became a little brighter and foxier over summer, we're now seeing a more peachy and muted version develop," Tom tells Cosmopolitan UK.

Now, while Maude's look teeters toward the orange end of the colour spectrum, it's certainly within the copper range, making it the perfect complimentary colour for her complexion.

So, with it now being the season of spook, we're expecting to see a lot more gingerbread x pumpkin hair transformations. Who will be next?... If not me...

Follow Lia on Instagram.





You Might Also Like