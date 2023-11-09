Maturity of senior group helping Seneca to maintain focus

Nov. 9—The Seneca Indians have rolled to a 10-0 record on the way to a district championship meeting with Mount Vernon on Friday.

Only two teams have kept the final score within two possessions. Seneca defeated Lamar 28-14 and Nevada 40-36 in Week 9. The next closest opponent at the final whistle was McDonald County in a 38-14 final.

But it isn't easy winning 10 games in a row by any stretch.

"I think we have a mature group of seniors that do a good job of policing the locker room," Seneca head coach Cody Hilburn said. "And I think that's what makes a team good is when the players police themselves."

That ability to hold one another accountable and have high expectations showed in the narrow victory at Nevada to end the season. Seneca already had a top seed in the district and found itself in a hole early in the game.

"In Week 9 against Nevada, we were down 28-14 at half and our kids could've easily gave in and just said that they didn't have to have that one because what they wanted was still ahead of them," Hilburn said. "But they didn't and they fought back and found a way to win that one."

The competition the Indians face year in and year out helps to prepare them for postseason runs such as the one they're making now. Hilburn talked about the toughness in the Big 8 conference.

"The Big 8 West — in my opinion — is the best small-school conference in the state and shows in the four teams playing for district championships from the Big 8 West," Hilburn said.

Coach Hilburn's bunch is led by nine seniors and a lot of those are key offensive players. Quarterback Gavyn Hoover, running back Jackson Marrs and wide receiver Ethan Altic are all seniors. One of the leading tacklers of the defense, Morgan Vaughn, is also a senior at the linebacker position.

The Indians will welcome Mount Vernon (10-1) to town at 7 p.m. on Friday. The Mountaineers' lone loss came against Class 4 opponent Nevada.

Playing at home is a big deal for Seneca, Hilburn believes.

"We love this town and this community," Hilburn said. "This town loves football. We get great support from everyone and we are glad we get to play in front of our home crowd."

Seneca has been paced by Hoover's 1,756 passing yards and Marrs' 1,145 rushing yards. The duo has combined for 50 touchdowns and just four turnovers. Hoover adds 608 rushing yards and seven scores on the ground while 19 touchdowns come through the air. Marrs also has four catches for a whopping 135 receiving yards.

The team's leading receiver, Altic, has pulled in 23 catches for 786 yards and eight touchdowns. Altic has also carried the ball 28 times for 289 yards and a rushing score.

Other players with more than 10 receptions this year are Vaughn and fellow senior, Blake Skelton. Vaughn has 11 for 326 yards while Skelton has reeled in 19 passes from Hoover for 286 yards. Vaughn has six touchdown catches and Skelton adds two.

Kaden Clouse leads the Indian defense with 72 tackles while Vaughn follows closely with 67. Lane Scribner leads the way with three sacks while Blake Hurn leads with three interceptions.