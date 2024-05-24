A ‘matured’ Jameson Williams ready to take on bigger role in Lions offense

When Lions head coach Dan Campbell praised wide receiver Jameson Williams as the most improved player at this week’s OTA sessions, it raised some eyebrows. One of those eyebrows belongs to Williams himself.

The third-year wideout was appreciative of Campbell’s words. Williams has been working hard to earn it after two star-crossed seasons.

“I think I’ve matured a lot,” Williams told reporters after Thursday’s practice. “Coming in the league, I still had some childish ways. Wanted to do what I wanted to do, and how I wanted to do it. Sometimes you got to listen, and just be on the right track. Follow the right path, and you’ll be down the right way.”

Williams wasn’t always the most focused or attentive player in practices. That has changed for the better, at least on the one day of OTAs open to the media.

“I’ve been working. I’ve been putting in work ever since the season ended,” Williams added.

The work is needed. Williams has caught just 25 passes for 395 yards and three TDs in 18 games across his first two seasons. Depending on the source, “Jamo” has dropped either four or five of the 51 total targets thrown his way. That’s nowhere near the return expected on the No. 12 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

Williams appears to be dedicated to making a big jump in 2024. The opportunity for him to take over the No. 2 wideout role from Josh Reynolds (now in Denver) is wide open. If Williams can get wide open for Jared Goff and take advantage of his increased opportunities, the Lions offense just got quite a bit better.

