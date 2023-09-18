Matty Football: Vote for the High School Football Offensive Player of the Week

Hopkinton High's Sam Pantera has been voted the High School Football Offensive Player of the Week.

The senior received nearly 63,000 votes (42.66%) to earn the honor and narrowly beat out Carver's Tyler Lennox (42.56%).

In a 20-19 win over Wayland, Pantera hauling in the tying 58-yard touchdown pass from Julian Rivard with 46 seconds remaining. Jon Winslow's ensuing extra point sealed the victory. Pantera finished with 12 receptions for 205 yards.

And this week's candidates are...

Mason Nash, Soph., Abington: Nash needed just eight carries to rush for 115 yards and a pair of TDs (29 and 48 yards) in a 34-26 win over Apponequet.

Abington’s Mason Nash runs it back for a touchdown on a punt return to give Abington the 7-0 lead over Cohasset during first quarter action of their game against Cohasset at Frolio Field on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. Abington would go on to win 20-7.

Matt O'Donnell, Sr., Cardinal Spellman: O'Donnell starred in a 50-7 win over Martha's Vineyard. He rushed for three TDs, threw two more, forced a safety and even kicked an extra point. He finished 6 of 9 passing for 105 yards and ran 11 times for 135 yards.

Cardinal Spellman quarterback Matt O'Donnell scores a touchdown jumping around Martha's Vineyard defender Syius Rivera during game on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.

Cam Monteiro, Sr., Brockton: Monteiro rushed 13 times for 117 yards and a 69-yard TD in a 21-13 loss to Franklin.

Brockton wide receiver Cameron Monteiro makes the catch in front of Barnstable defender Karon Fod during their game on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.

Patrick Miller, Sr., Milton: Miller threw five TD passes to four different receivers in a 49-0 win over Framingham.

Milton captain QB Patrick Miller carries the ball across the goal line.Scituate hosts Milton football in the season opener for both teams on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023

Jacob Bierenbroodspot, Sr., BC High: Bierenbroodspot tallied 230 yards in a 44-7 win over Reading. He had TD runs of 60 and 73 yards while also hauling in a 39-yard TD catch.

Boston College High Schoo's Jacob Bierenbroodspot, center, participates in a drill during football practice, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.

Blue Hills running backs: In a 50-14 win over Montachusett Tech, Caiden Montas (151 yards, two TDs), Aidan Landers (140 yards, three TDs) and Matt Began (113 yards, two TDs) all ran for over 100 yards.

Blue Hills running back Caiden Montas breaks for the end zone en route to a first-quarter touchdown against Southeastern on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.

Nick Tiani, Sr., Hull: Hull rushed nine times for 259 yards and three TDs in a 40-11 win over Holbrook/Avon.

Running back Nick Tiani a senior breaks through some blockers in practice.Hull Pirates football players practice for the new season on Tuesday, August 22 2023

Gio Lynch-Ruberio + Casious Johnson, Plymouth South: The brothers ran wild in a 35-6 win over Revere to the tune of 117 yards and three TDs on just 12 totes. Lynch-Ruberio ran five times for 109 yards, highlighted by a 94-yard TD scamper. Johnson had seven carries for 108 yards and two TDs.

Sophomore Gio Ruberio-Lynch (left) and senior Casious Johnson are two players to watch with the Plymouth South football program.

Jack Luccarelli, Fr., Norwell: Luccarelli made his first start at QB and ran seven times for 116 yards and three TDs in a 26-14 win over West Bridgewater.

Norwell quarterback Jack Luccarelli scores a touchdown and is hoisted into the air by Carter Rae during a game versus West Bridgewater on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.

Jordan DePina + Joe Earner, Rockland: DePina and Earner had big days on the ground in a 33-16 win over Manchester Essex. DePina had TD runs of 72, 5 and 75 yards to finish with 219 total. Earner rushed for 117, including TD jaunts of 74 and 12 yards.

Rockland QB Jordan DePina works with RB Joe Earner during offense drills on the first day of full practice on Thursday, August 24, 2023.

Jackson Belsan, Sr., Scituate: Belsan was 10 of 13 passing for 280 yards and four TDs in a 47-7 win over Whitman-Hanson. He also added a rushing TD.

Scituate's Jackson Belsan throws a screen pass that finds paydirt at the end of the first quarter of their game against Whitman-Hanson at Scituate High School on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.

Owen Pace, Jr., Pembroke: Pace threw four TD passes in a 45-0 win over Austin Prep.

James Curry, Jr., Braintree: Curry ran 27 times for 157 yards and two TDs in a 30-7 win over North Quincy.

Braintree Running back James Curry is forced out of bounds just short of the goal line by North Quincy's Tim Toland. The North Quincy Raiders hosted the Braintree Wamps at Veterans Stadium in Quincy for gridiron action on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023

Cameron Antoniuk, Sr., Ashland: The quarterback ran for a 6-yard score and threw for two others (3 and 31 yards) in a 27-20 road loss to Wayland.

Ashland High School quarterback Cam Antoniuk looks to throw in Tuesday's evening's seven on seven Friendship League at Ashland High School, July 18, 2023. Twelve area schools are taking part in the annual summer passing league.

Jake Attaway, Jr., Hudson: The quarterback threw for three scores and ran for another as the Hawks (2-0) rolled past Dover-Sherborn (0-2) in a rematch of last year’s Division 5 state quarterfinals, 35-13.

Hudson High junior quarterback Jake Attaway winds up to throw during the football game against Dover-Sherborn at Dover-Sherborn High School on Sep. 14, 2023.

Miguel Borges, Sr., Marlborough: Borges rushed 17 times for 173 yards as the visiting Panthers (2-0) rolled over host Falmouth, 35-0.

FALMOUTH 9/14/23 Evan Hauptmann of Falmouth brings down Miguel Borges of Marlborough .

Max Dresens, Jr., Wayland: Dresens ran for 151 yards and two TDs on 23 carries while also catching a 6-yard pass from Mekhi Walker as the host Warriors (1-1) battled back from a 20-7 deficit to score 20 unanswered points in the second half and defeat Ashland, 27-20.

Wayland High School junior captain Max Dresens scores a touchdown against Hopkinton in the season opener, Sept. 8, 2023.

Derek Dubriske, Sr., Franklin: Dubriske caught two touchdown passes from sophomore quarterback James Bruso as the Panthers improved to 2-0 with a 21-13 road win at Brockton.

Franklin receiver Derek Dubriske makes the touchdown catch past Brockton defender Nazir Blue Gomes during a game on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.

Dylan Gallo, Jr., and Mateo Arellano, Sr., Maynard: The quarterback Gallo went 5-for-8 for 105 yards and three touchdowns as the Tigers (1-1) downed Worcester Tech, 46-6. Arellano had four receptions for 102 yards and two touchdowns.

Maynard junior captain and quarterback Dylan Gallo avoids a tackle by Uxbridge junior Chase Henault during the game at Alumni Field in Maynard, Sept. 8, 2023. The Spartans beat the Tigers, 49-6.

Devin Harding, Sr., Holliston: Harding ran for 160 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries (7.3 yards/carry) and had three catches for 38 yards and a TD as the host Panthers (1-1) won big over non-league visitor Middleborough, 29-6.

Holliston High School junior Devin Harding on a carry at Hopkinton, Oct. 28, 2022.

Sam Hubbard, Jr., Natick: Hubbard ran in scores of 12 and 3 yards as the host Redhawks (1-1) earned a hard-fought 14-7 win over Walpole.

Framngham's Jasen JeanLouis, left, tackles Natick's Sam Hubbard during the second half of the annual Thanksgiving Day matchup at Natick High School, Nov. 24, 2022.

Daniel Lawton, Sr., Blackstone-Millville: Lawton (186 yards) rushed for two scores and returned an interception for a touchdown all in the first quarter as the Chargers (2-0) blanked visiting Southbridge, 37-0.

Julian Rivard, Jr., Hopkinton: The quarterback Rivard threw a pair of TDs, one an 85-yard, first-quarter connection with classmate Nick Pedroli and the other a 12-yard, second-quarter strike to senior Charlie Petruney, as the Hillers improved to 2-0 with a 21-14, non-league win over Algonquin at the Titans' temporary "home" field of Westborough High.

Hopkinton High School junior Julian Rivard runs in for a touchdown against Wayland, Sept. 8, 2023.

Votes are unlimited. Voting closes on Monday, Sept. 25 at noon. Emailed votes will not be counted. Send future nominations to cmcdaniel@wickedlocal.com.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Vote for the High School Football Offensive Player of the Week