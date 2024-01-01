Matty Etherington: Colchester United sack head coach

Colchester United have sacked head coach Matty Etherington after an eighth loss in nine matches.

The U's are only one place and five points above the relegation places in League Two.

Etherington had been a youth coach at the club before taking over on an interim basis after Ben Garner's sacking on 21 October.

The former Stoke City and West Ham took over permanently on 16 November but won just one league game after that.

The downturn followed a good start to his time as head coach when he won three of his first four matches.

More to follow.