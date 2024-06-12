Matty Cash: Milan face roadblock for Aston Villa right back

Milan have been in close contact with Aston Villa to explore a move for Matty Cash, facing a roadblock for the Poland right back.

One of the Rossoneri’s priorities for the summer transfer window is a new right back, with the club keen to shift Alessandro Florenzi and having doubts over the future of Davide Calabria, who has just a year left on his contract in the Lombardy capital.

Milan have had their sights set on Matty Cash for a little while now and director Geoffrey Moncada recently flew over to London to hold talks with Aston Villa, using the opportunity to also take information on Chelsea striker Armando Broja.

Matty Cash roadblock

The Athletic details how Aston Villa have set a circa €35m price tag on Matty Cash, a fee likely to prove problematic for Milan, who already have a number of other priorities in the summer including a new striker.

The Villans want to keep the 26-year-old Poland international but need to generate some resources through player sales due to the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.