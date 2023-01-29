Matt's Musings: International stars shining in Pac-12 men's basketball
Pac-12 Networks analyst Matt Muehlebach highlights the international stars who have been shining around Pac-12 men's basketball this season.
Pac-12 Networks analyst Matt Muehlebach highlights the international stars who have been shining around Pac-12 men's basketball this season.
No. 6 Arizona men's basketball outscored Washington by 21 in the second half to pull away for a 95-72 win in Seattle on Jan. 28, 2023. Azuolas Tubelis (25 points, 10 rebounds) and Oumar Ballo (21 points, 12 rebounds) posted double-doubles for the Wildcats, while Kerr Kriisa sank six 3-pointers. Keion Brooks led the Huskies with 25 points.
The Jayhawks beat the Wildcats on the boards and Kentucky shot less than 20% from 3-point range as Kansas won at Rupp Arena.
"It’s up to all of us to mobilize for lasting change," tweeted former President Barack Obama after bodycam footage of the incident was released.
Dylan St. Cyr stops 16 shots in net for the Spartans before giving way to Pierce Charleson, who made nine saves in the third period.
Coaches Poll, College Basketball Rankings 1970s: What are the greatest college basketball programs of all-time based on the Coaches Poll final rankings?
A New Jersey man who joined a mob's attack on the U.S. Capitol was sentenced Friday to more than six years in prison for using pepper spray to assault police officers, one of whom died a day after the siege. Julian Khater didn't mention the death of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick or address the officer's family in a written statement he read aloud before U.S. District Judge Thomas Hogan sentenced him to six years and eight months of imprisonment. Khater wasn't charged in the officer's death.
Your favorite cheesy game day dip is easy to make with this recipe.
LeBron James finished with 41 points, but a missed foul call on the final play of regulation prevented the Lakers from potentially beating the Celtics in a 125-121 overtime loss.
LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the Lakers didn't hold back when discussing the controversial no-foul call at the end of regulation vs. the Celtics on Saturday.
Lakers' Patrick Beverley received a technical foul after bringing a camera on court to try and show ref Eric Lewis that LeBron James had been fouled.
Steve Platt was the nation's leading scorer for two seasons at Huntington University and still holds Indiana's collegiate points record today.
Warriors coach Steve Kerr explained why James Wiseman didn't play in the win over the Toronto Raptors.
Who do the NFL experts pick to win this matchup of epic proportions? We've compiled their choices, and here's what they're saying.
Steve Kerr believes that Donte DiVincenzo quickly has become a Warriors fan favorite because of his "fearless" play on the court.
Here are the full purse and FedExCup breakdowns for Max Homa and the rest of the players who made the cut.
The Bengals-Chiefs AFC championship game trash talk is getting embarrassing.
Vote in the poll to tell us whether you think the Eagles or 49ers will win the NFC Championship Game?
That looked a little more how No. 6 Arizona wants to play with the combo of Azuolas Tubelis and Oumar Ballo dominating on the interior and Kerr Kriisa knocking down shots from the perimeter. Tubelis had 25 points and 10 rebounds, Ballo added 21 points and 12 rebounds, and Arizona used a big second-half run to pull away for a 95-72 win over Washington on Saturday. Arizona also won for the eighth time in its last nine trips to Seattle, each of the past three victories by 20 points or more.
One of the four teams that interviewed former Saints coach Sean Payton recently went in a different direction, with the Panthers hiring Frank Reich. That leaves three teams in the current cycles that could hire him — the Texans, Cardinals, and Broncos. So where will he land? Momentum gradually has been building this week toward [more]
Jonathan Kuminga explained to The Athletic's Shams Charania how Draymond Green challenged him to be better during Warriors practice.