'Mattress Mack' doubles down, places $5 million bet on Bengals to beat Rams in Super Bowl 56

"Mattress Mack" is back again, willing to put millions of dollars on the line with hopes that it pays off.

This time, Jim McIngvale put $5 million on Super Bowl 56, hoping that the underdog Cincinnati Bengals defeat the Los Angeles Rams.

McIngvale owns Gallery Furniture in Houston and Friday, he went to Louisiana to place the bet on Caesars Sportsbook's mobile app.

He did the same thing last week, betting $4.5 million on the Caesar's mobile app on the Bengals to win.

Cincinnati is currently an underdog at +170. That means a $100 bet would pay out $270 the Bengals win, hence a profit of $170. Tipico's odds has the Bengals at +165.

Jim "Matress Mack" McIngvale of Houston is known for charitable works and big bets.

Gallery Furniture has a promotion on any purchase of $3,000 or more. If the Bengals win, customers will receive a refund on that purchase.

"Well, I sold through the profit on the first investment," McIngvale told ESPN. "So I had to make another. I figure it's more of a toss-up. It could come down to a final field goal, like a lot of these exciting playoff games."

The $5 million bet is the largest single wager that Caesar's has ever taken.

