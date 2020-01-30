Mattress Mack places $1M bet on 49ers to beat Chiefs in Super Bowl 54

"Seinfeld" had The Wiz, Houston has Mattress Mack.

Houston furniture salesman Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale is a famous sports bettor known for placing huge amounts of money on teams. His latest bet could bring him over $1 million if the 49ers beat the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Super Bowl LIV.

Mattress Mack placed $1 million on the 49ers' +120 money line, meaning he would win $1.2 million if the Vince Lombardi Trophy comes back to the Bay Area.

JUST IN:@MattressMack is back! Mack has placed a $1 MILLION Major Wager on the 49ers to win The Big Game @TheMirageLV



The bet would win $1,200,000! 💰 pic.twitter.com/EdAJ1KNiwe



— BetMGM (@BetMGM) January 30, 2020

With his giant bet, Mattress Mack has a deal for his customers.

GO NINERS! Buy a Tempur-Pedic Sleep Set of $3,000 or more and if the team from San Francisco WINS the BIG GAME on Sunday, February 2nd in Miami, receive 50% of YOUR MONEY BACK or 100% back in IN-STORE CREDIT! #biggame #sanfrancisco #miami #galleryfurniture — MattressMack (@MattressMack) January 30, 2020

This might not be good news for 49ers fans, though. He lost $12 million when the Houston Astros lost to the Washington Nationals in the World Series and has lost $2 million betting against the Chiefs this season in the playoffs.

Mattress Mack clearly has money to burn, but 49ers fans hope the third time is the charm for him going against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

