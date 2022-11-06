The Los Angeles Dodgers open as favorites to win the 2023 World Series

Benzinga

Dallas Maverick’s owner and billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban believes the boomer generation started out with the right idea, but has only gone downhill since the 60s and 70s. "Boomers are gonna go down in history as the most disappointing generation ever, from sex, drugs, and rock and roll to what we have today," he told Adam Grant on the "Re:Thinking with Adam Grant" podcast. See Also: Elon Musk Disagrees With Study Warning Of Economic Growth Collapse Before Year 2100 Due To Physical Limits