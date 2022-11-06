The Los Angeles Dodgers open as favorites to win the 2023 World Series
Congrats Astros. Can you do it again?
Losing the World Series and MLS Cup in the same day is a tough scene.
On a weekend where three of the top six teams lost, there is going to be major changes to this week's USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.
I would do anything for love. (But I won't do debt.)
Dallas Maverick’s owner and billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban believes the boomer generation started out with the right idea, but has only gone downhill since the 60s and 70s. "Boomers are gonna go down in history as the most disappointing generation ever, from sex, drugs, and rock and roll to what we have today," he told Adam Grant on the "Re:Thinking with Adam Grant" podcast. See Also: Elon Musk Disagrees With Study Warning Of Economic Growth Collapse Before Year 2100 Due To Physical Limits
Two big financial gurus agree on the dangers of credit card debt. But they're only partly right.
Trump told a Pennsylvania rally his 2024 presidential bid reveal was coming "very soon." Axios reported that his team is looking at November 14.
Aaron Carter, former child star and singer, was found dead at his home in California on Saturday. He is survived by his fiancée and their son.
Trump ramped up the reported rivalry between himself and DeSantis, one of the only Florida Republicans not expected to attend the former president's rally on Sunday.
The video footage shows a Russian T-80BV tank driving down a dirt road before a Ukrainian soldier emerges from a tree line and fires a weapon.
The former teen stars began dating in 2001.
"He was definitely proud that he graduated Ivy and thought he was very special," Gates Minis, a 2003 Yale graduate, told the Times.
QVC's weekend-long sale event will begin starting at 12AM on November 5 and will last for 49 hours. Don't miss out.
Jordan Haskins is a former political candidate and a parolee in Michigan. He also happens to be a serial offender of a car-based fetish called “cranking.” If you weren’t aware of cranking, it’s the act of removing a car’s spark plug wires in order to make it run roughly to help achieve sexual gratification. Well, it’s apparently a very hard habit to shake, because Haskins was just caught doing it again.
A beef over boorish behavior in a Midtown steakhouse ended with a Massachusetts tourist stabbed twice by a diner seated at a nearby table, police said Saturday. A Manhattan woman was arrested hours after the red-meat ruckus where police said the suspect became outraged Friday night after the 24-year-old victim’s wife made snide remarks about the service and the waitstaff inside Ruth’s Chris ...
On Thursday, Gabby Petito’s parents filed a lawsuit for wrongful death against the Moab, Utah, police department, specifically naming the two officers who pulled over Petito and her then-boyfriend Brian Laundrie on Aug. 12, 2021. The $50 million suit claims the officers should have recognized basic warning signs of intimate partner violence, which could have saved Petito’s life about a month before Laundrie killed Petito at a Wyoming campsite. The lawsuit also unearths a bombshell allegation tha
In "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," Perry questions why actors like River Phoenix are dead when Keanu Reeves is still alive.
Human rights watchdogs have said for years that Trump's policies on everything from immigration to LGBTQ protections have had negative impacts.
Will Dan and Tanya Snyder sell a portion of the Washington Commanders? Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones thinks 'all options are on the table.'
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday endorsed the evacuation of civilians from parts of Ukraine's southern Kherson region, saying that the civilian population should not suffer during the most dangerous activities in the area. However, Ukraine has said that the evacuations include the forced relocation of civilians, a war crime, which Russia denies. Meanwhile, according to a U.K. Ministry of Defense report, Russia's military is likely deploying units threatening to shoot soldiers who are p
After attempting to withdraw from the Class of 2022 ballot because she didn't feel "worthy," Parton told the audience, “I figure if I’m gonna be in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I have to earn it."