'Mattress Mack' has $1.8 million riding on the result of today's Bengals-Titans game

Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale has a lot invested in today's NFL Divisional Round playoff game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Tennesee Titans.

McIngvale placed a $1.1 million bet on the Bengals winning against the 3 1/2 point spread against Tennessee at Caesar's, according to The Action Network on Twitter.

Mattress Mack just threw down BIG @CaesarsSports on the Bengals tomorrow 😳 pic.twitter.com/h7YSuD6X5I — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) January 22, 2022

But McIngvale earlier also bet $700,000 on the Titans to win the Super Bowl. If that happens, Mack will win $5.9 million.

.@MattressMack has put $700,000 on the @Titans to win the Super Bowl. That would pay out $5.9 million per @CaesarsSports. pic.twitter.com/JhN5BAcij6 — Alex Apple (@AlexApple_) January 22, 2022

McIngvale, 70, and his wife, Linda, founded Gallery Furniture in 1981.

In the past, McIngvale has used bets as insurance to cover promotions his stores offer.

He is also known for his support of those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: "Mattress Mack" bets $1.8 million on Bengals, Titans