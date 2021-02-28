Mattias Janmark with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings
Mattias Janmark (Chicago Blackhawks) with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings, 02/27/2021
The NBA announced the second half of its 2020-21 regular-season schedule on Wednesday, and as expected, it will be a grind for players and teams who will play as many as 40 games in the 68-day stretch from March 10 to May 16.
Matt Harmon and Charles McDonald break down the latest in the NFL rumor mill.
The Nets were 4-9 against the spread in their first 13 games with James Harden. Since then, though, they haven't lost.
Maybe the climb will take them all the way to a championship. If it does, they will also one day know the malaise that has befallen these Los Angeles Lakers, for whom sweat feels more like a symbol of exhaustion. The Jazz dropped the listless Lakers on Wednesday night, who have now lost four straight.
The NBA announced its reserves for the 2021 All-Star Game on Tuesday, as selected by the league's coaches.
With the 2021 NBA All-Star game on the horizon, we look at fantasy basketball's All-Star squads.
Deshaun Watson has no desire to play for the Texans again.
Do-everything Draymond Green vowed to make up for losing his cool and costing Golden State a win at Charlotte last weekend. Stephen Curry added 29 points and eight assists after he sat out with an illness Saturday night in his hometown of Charlotte. “With Curry back, it changes our defense,” Hornets coach James Borrego said.
A Packers great thinks the Bears is the best landing spot for Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, if he gets traded.
Four-time NBA champion LeBron James hit back at Swedish soccer star Zlatan Ibrahimovic on Friday, saying there is no reason why he cannot have just as big an impact off the basketball court as he does on it.
The start quarterback has not requested a trade but it feels like this is only a step away from that.
Russell Wilson has made it clear that he’d accept a trade to the Saints, along with three other teams. And even though Drew Brees has yet to retire (and still possibly won’t), New Orleans mayor LaToya Cantrell has made her pitch for Wilson to join the Saints. “I’ve heard the rumors now,” Cantrell said in [more]
Tonight's UFC card has lost another fight.
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson hasn’t only played for head coach Pete Carroll for his entire career. He has also played for both of Carroll’s sons, who have been offensive assistants in Seattle: Nate Carroll is the Seahawks’ wide receivers coach, and Brennan Carroll recently left his role as Seahawks run game coordinator to work at [more]
Adam Schefter reaffirmed that Russell Wilson would accept a trade to the Bears - if it were on the table.
The Bears' offense has struggled, mainly because of quarterback play, so why does Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson have them on his list?
Zlatan Ibrahimovic told LeBron James to shut up and dribble, so James did some homework on him.
Cowboys fans may have thought the franchise tag, long-term contract back-and-forth between the front office and quarterback Dak Prescott couldn't get more muddied. And then Russell Wilson entered the chat. Thursday's announcement was indeed a ...
Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks) with a buzzer beater vs the Boston Celtics, 02/24/2021
The Joe Burrow vs. Justin Herbert debate just keeps heating up.