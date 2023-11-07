Mattias Ekholm with a Powerplay Goal vs. Vancouver Canucks
Mattias Ekholm (Edmonton Oilers) with a Powerplay Goal vs. Vancouver Canucks, 11/06/2023
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
Who are the top players available this winter, and what will it take to get them? Here's our rundown of the 2023-24 free-agent class.
After what looked like a choice between the Brewers and the Mets, Counsell ended up with a team no one seemed to realize was even in the market for a new manager.
The Jets are seeking their fourth-straight win.
Murray's been sidelined with a torn ACL.
Joshua Dobbs led the Vikings to a wild comeback win over the Falcons on Sunday in his debut with the team.
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
Freshmen made the most noise as No. 6-ranked South Carolina and No. 10 Notre Dame opened the slate in the first college basketball game played in Paris, France.
The NASCAR Cup Series will embark upon a 36-race calendar in 2024, introducing one completely new track, welcoming back an iconic circuit and shuffling its playoff deck.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
The NASCAR Cup Series will crown its 2023 champion on Sunday at Phoenix Raceway.
After his record-setting 10th consecutive victory, two-time defending F1 world drivers champion Max Verstappen holds a 145-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with eight of 23 rounds remaining.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Formula 1 concludes its lone triple-header of the 2023 season this weekend in Brazil with the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.
Rapinoe has won just about everything there is to win in women's soccer — except an NWSL title, which she could claim Saturday in the final game of her transcendent career.
The top 13 plays of the weekend include football, basketball, soccer, volleyball and field hockey.
Just five days after joining the Vikings, Josh Dobbs led them to victory. Next up: Learning his teammates' names.
The World Series champs made a strong showing, and Anthony Volpe is the first Yankees rookie to win a Gold Glove.
Week 9 was all over the place. We had an instant NFC East classic between the Eagles and Cowboys, a weird game in Germany between the Dolphins and Chiefs, and a Sunday night football clash that leaves more questions than answers for the Buffalo Bills. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski go game-by-game and provide their instant fantasy reactions.
Dak Prescott on the defeat: "You have three different plays where you're talking about inches that change the way that game unfolds near the end of the game,” Prescott said.