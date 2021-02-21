Matthews scores 2 more, NHL-leading Leafs beat Canadiens

MONTREAL (AP) — Auston Matthews scored twice to increase his NHL-leading goals total to 18 and added two assists in the Toronto Maple Leafs' 5-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night.

Mitch Marner had a goal and two assists, Travis Boyd and Alexander Kerfoot also scored and Frederik Andersen stopped 30 saves. Morgan Rielly added two assists to help the NHL-leading Maple Leafs improve to 14-3-2.

Matthews also had two goals and two assists Thursday night at home in a 7-3 victory over Ottawa. He's the sixth player in franchise history to have a 16-game points streak, two back of record-holders Darryl Sittler and Ed Olczyk.

Matthews scored both goals against the Canadiens on the power play.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Paul Byron and Tyler Toffoli scored for Montreal, and Carey Price stopped 22 shots.

The Canadiens played for the first time in a week after beating the Maple Leafs 2-1 in Toronto a week ago.

UP NEXT

Maple Leafs: Host Calgary on Monday and Wednesday nights.

Canadiens: At Ottawa on Sunday and Tuesday nights.