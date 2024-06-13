Matthews and Ritchie receive URC awards

Glasgow Warriors hooker Johnny Matthews and Edinburgh flanker Jamie Ritchie have picked up awards for their efforts in the URC this season.

Matthews received the top try scorer prize after crossing the whitewash 14 times in the regular campaign.

The 30-year-old played in all 18 of Glasgow's games, scoring a whopping 70 points.

Ritchie, meanwhile, was named the league's turnover king with 22 to his name.

Ritchie amassed 22 turnovers, four more than the next closest, his 12 outings.

Edinburgh fell short of a play-off spot while Glasgow face Munster this weekend in the semi-finals at Thomond Park.