Matthew Wolff withdraws from Farmers Insurance Open with hand injury after 6-over first round

Matthew Wolff has withdrawn from the Farmers Insurance Open with a hand injury after a tough day at the office on Thursday, according to a statement from the PGA Tour.

The 21-year-old rising star on Tour struggled at Torrey Pines’ South Course, carding a 6-over 78 thanks to a pair of triple bogeys on the par-4 7th and 10th holes. He made one bogey, one birdie and 14 pars.

Wolff, who’s still the reigning NCAA individual national champion, had a strong start to his professional golf career after winning the 2019 3M Open just months after leaving Oklahoma State after a stellar sophomore career.