How Matthew Wolff can earn $1M even without winning Wyndham

The winner of the Wyndham Championship isn’t the only player who will take home a $1 million prize.

Also being decided this week is the winner of the AON Risk Reward Challenge, a season-long competition that determines which player averages the best score on a designed hole (one that usually requires a strategic decision). A player’s two best scores on that hole each week count toward the season-long total.

Matthew Wolff leads the competition heading into the final regular-season event of the season, averaging more than a stroke under par (-1.105) on the designated holes. Wolff needs to play the first two rounds of the Wyndham to reach the 40-round minimum. Cameron Smith (-.920) and Louis Oosthuizen (-.900) are also in the mix for the title, but they need help.

The designated hole this week is Sedgefield Country Club’s par-5 15th, a 545-yarder with water bordering short and right of the green. The PGA Tour said that 87% of the field goes for the green in two shots.

If Wolff plays his two best rounds in 1 under par, he will secure the title and $1 million bonus. At even par, he will finish the season-long challenge at an average of -1.000. Oosthuizen, who is also in the field, needs two eagles to reach that mark and tie Wolff.

Smith is not playing this week, but he will be the $1 million winner if Wolff plays his two best holes in 2 over par AND Oosthuizen plays his in no better than 2 under.

Nick Taylor won this competition during the 2019-20 season. Hannah Green and H.J. Kim (-.900) currently lead the LPGA race with a few events remaining.

Wolff already has amassed more than $2.5 million in on-course earnings this season.