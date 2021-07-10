Matthew Wolff among three WDs from next week’s British Open

Withdrawals from the oldest championship in golf continue to pile up.

The R&A announced Saturday that Matthew Wolff, K.H. Lee and Danny Lee have withdrawn from next week’s British Open.

K.H. Lee withdrew for the birth of his child. No reasons were given for the other two withdrawals.

Kevin Na, who is in contention at this week’s John Deere Classic, withdrew earlier this week, citing travel and COVID-19 restrictions at the tournament. Also, South Koreans Si Woo Kim, who is ranked 50th in the world, and Sungjae Im, who is ranked 27th, decided to pass on the 149th edition of the British Open earlier this week to concentrate their efforts on the Tokyo Summer Games later this month.

Kim was forced to stop playing after 26 holes of the John Deere Classic with a bad back.

Wolff, ranked No. 35 in the world, will be replaced by Andy Sullivan, who is 81st in the world. K.H. Lee will be replaced by Antione Rozner, ranked 84th. And Danny Lee will be replaced by Troy Merritt, who lost in a playoff in last week’s Rocket Mortgage Classic and is ranked No. 86.

The next three players on the reserve list are Harold Varner III, Brendan Steele and John Catlin.

The open will be played July 15-18 at Royal St. George’s in Sandwich, England.

List

Open Championship future sites through 2024 View 4 items