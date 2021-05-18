Matthew Tkachuk with a Goal vs. Vancouver Canucks
Matthew Tkachuk (Calgary Flames) with a Goal vs. Vancouver Canucks, 05/18/2021
In a wild back-and-forth fight, Charles Oliveira survived a Michael Chandler onslaught to secure a knockout of his own.
Beneil Dariush dominated Tony Ferguson in all aspects of the game on Saturday in the heavily hyped co-main event of UFC 262 at the Toyota Center in Houston.
Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is known as “the gentle art,” but there was nothing gentle about the way that Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza lost on Saturday at the Toyota Center in Houston in the featured preliminary bout of UFC 262.
Oliveira is the new UFC lightweight champion after turning things around in the second round to knock out Chandler.
Roush has reportedly offered Keselowski a contract to drive the No. 6 car in 2022. And that contract includes an ownership stake in the team.
Surprisingly, it's not a quarterback with the lowest odds to go first overall.
The bout with Nery figures to be a wild slugfest, given the styles of both fighters.
Dustin Poirier had respectful words for Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler in the aftermath of UFC 262.
Trae Young and the Hawks have plenty of firepower, but can they exert their will against Julius Randle and the hard-nosed Knicks?
The New York Yankees have had another positive COVID-19 test, this one involving a staff member, manager Aaron Boone said before their game against the Orioles on Sunday. Boone did not identify the staff member, saying he was part of the team’s support staff. The Yankees have had nine total positives within the traveling party since Monday — three coaches, five staffers and shortstop Gleyber Torres.
The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame welcomed a legendary 2020 class, with Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett among the nine inductees.
Maybe the new generation of tennis players isn’t quite so ready to end the eras of Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal. Titles for Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev in the Monte Carlo Masters and Madrid Open, respectively, raised speculation again that the Big Three — including 39-year-old Roger Federer — was expiring. Djokovic, who turns 34 in a week, and Nadal, who turns 35 next month, won a total of three matches over younger players on Saturday and will renew their record-setting rivalry in the Italian Open final on Sunday — exactly two weeks before Roland Garros starts.
Go behind the scenes with the stars of UFC 262 ahead of Saturday's pay-per-view in Houston.
There are more than a million cars in Houston, and this guy picked the one owned by a UFC contender.
Even if they land in the play-in tournament, you know Lakers fans are going to eat this news up.
Alisson Becker won Sunday's game against West Brom the the first goalkeeper goal in the 129-year history of Liverpool Football Club.
The NHL has asked the Canadian government for a decision by June 1 about U.S. teams crossing the border during the Stanley Cup Playoffs, ESPN reported Friday. The Canadian teams played only each other during the 2020-21 season in a revamped North Division because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and that will continue during the first two rounds of the playoffs.
The goal (atop this post) is Cavani's 10th this Premier League season, and the 34-year-old has 16 goals and six assists in 1,973 minutes across all comps.
What did Taylor Hall think of Brad Marchand's overtime goal and celebration after winning Game 2 of the Bruins' first-round playoff series against the Capitals? The veteran winger had a pretty funny reaction.
LeBron James touted Steph Curry as the MVP. But will Curry win the award? Or will Nikola Jokic become the lowest drafted pick to ever win MVP?