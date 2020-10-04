Matthew Stafford's struggles glaring in Detroit Lions' loss to Saints: Reaction

Matthew Stafford was not good for the Detroit Lions on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

Stafford finished 17 of 31 passing for 206 yards with three touchdowns and one interception, but his nearly two-quarter cold spell in the second and third quarters played a key role in the 35-29 loss to the Saints at Ford Field.

Stafford helped the Lions race to a 14-0 lead in the first five minutes of the game, then struggled with accuracy and rhythm as the Saints took control for the duration.

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford prepares to hand off during the first half against the Saints on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Ford Field. More

[ It's unfair to put Lions' loss to Saints all on the defense ]

In the second quarter, Stafford was intercepted in the end zone on an underthrown ball to an open T.J. Hockenson. A touchdown would have given the Lions a 21-14 lead. Instead, the Saints scored on their ensuing drive as part of five consecutive touchdowns that ballooned their lead to 35-14.

The D definitely was terrible and the most at fault but Stafford was not very accurate today and that possession when it was tied 14-14 is not what a QB of his experience should be looking like — Drew Ellis (@ellisdrew) October 4, 2020

The inconsistencies were hard to miss. Stafford held onto the ball too long on occasion, took a couple sacks when the Lions needed a play and he struggled to accurately throw the medium and deep ball throughout as the Lions suffered their third loss in four games to start the season.

Late in the third quarter, on a drive that still ended with a touchdown pass to Hockenson, Stafford was bailed out by a pass interference call after throwing toward double coverage instead of to a wide-open Kenny Golladay streaking down the sideline.

It was that kind of day for Stafford.

He did help the Lions cut the deficit to six points late in the fourth quarter. But even on that drive, he split Marvin Hall and Marvin Jones Jr. on what could have been a quick touchdown and preserved 93 seconds of game clock.

If Stafford was throwing for Hall, that should've been six. But I'm not sure he was throwing for Hall. — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) October 4, 2020

Here's a snapshot of the reaction to Stafford's performance:

If Stafford makes two touchdown throws that any starting NFL QB should make, this is a different game. — Graham Couch (@Graham_Couch) October 4, 2020

Stafford missed a lot of open receivers and threw some terrible throws into double coverage. — The Dude (@_The_Dude1) October 4, 2020

I hope Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn take their family photos home with them from the office today. Trade AP for some draft picks and put Stafford on the market. Tank for Trevor Lawrence and a run in 2024 at this point. — Mike Kulick (@South_PawMike) October 4, 2020

I love Stafford but clearly it’s time to move on. No new coach will want a 12 year vet that still makes those mistakes. — JP (@JP_IS_ME) October 4, 2020

Im off Stafford. I finally get it. SO many overthrown passes. #TankingForTrevor — RYGRemy🥶 (@HammeringTin) October 4, 2020

It's crazy to me that there are still people in Detroit who think Matthew Stafford is going to eventually win us a championship. Lets tank, fire Patricia and Bob Quinn, draft Trevor Lawrence and trade/cut Stafford and move on. — Marc Alan Colcer (@marccolcer) October 4, 2020

Chris Thomas is the sports editor at the Detroit Free Press. Contact him at cdthomas@freepress.com or follow him on Twitter @bychristhomas.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Matthew Stafford's struggles obvious in Detroit Lions' loss to Saints