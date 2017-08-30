Is Matthew Stafford worth the richest contract in NFL history?





Welcome to the Wednesday War Room, where Yahoo Sports’ football minds kick around the topics of the day. Want in? Email us with your questions. Today, we’re talking Matthew Stafford and fast food. Onward!

1. Very simple: is Matthew Stafford worth the most valuable NFL contract in the history of recorded time?

Frank Schwab:

Of course he was. Let’s get this out of the way: There’s no option in which you can offer Stafford half of what he got and he accepts it. The price tag was $135 million over five years. Pay or let him go. Don’t bring some fantasy-land third option where Stafford accepts less to me. And there’s no chance the Lions are better off without Stafford.

Stafford isn’t great, but it’s really, really, really hard to find a quarterback better than Stafford if you don’t have one. Ask the Jacksonville Jaguars or Denver Broncos or Houston Texans or … you get the point. What the Lions need to do is help Stafford out. I’ll grant you Calvin Johnson, but who is the best offensive lineman, running back and tight end Stafford has ever played with? (Sad but true: The Lions have not had one Pro Bowl player at any of those positions over Stafford’s eight seasons … not one!) The one time the Lions gave Stafford two competent offensive teammates – Johnson and Golden Tate – they went 11-5 in 2014. The next year Johnson broke down and then retired. There’s no way you can look at the Lions and ascertain that Stafford is the problem. He’s practically the only reason they have any hope at all. And the price tag to keep him was $135 million. Not paying it and then praying to find a replacement as good as Stafford would have been the most Lions thing ever.

Zach Pereles:

Yes, Matthew Stafford is worth it. First you have to look at the stability: Between 2000 and 2010, the Lions started 12 different quarterbacks. Since, only Stafford has started. To further this point of ineptitude, remember 2008? The Lions went 0-16, which led to their top overall pick of Stafford. Three years later — Stafford’s first fully healthy year — they were in the playoffs, and they’ve been to the postseason twice more since. Sure, you can point to his sub-.500 record as a starter, but the systematic failures around him are undoubtedly the leading cause of his underwhelming win-to-loss ratio. Case-in-point: In the five years when Stafford was fully healthy and had Calvin Johnson, only once did the team’s defense finish higher than 15th in the league in points allowed.

If you thought Stafford was simply a byproduct of Johnson’s greatness, 2016 proved you wrong. He posted the second-best completion percentage of his career and the second-best interceptions percentage of his career, and he led a league-leading eight game-winning drives. In Stafford’s six healthy years, he’s 48-48. The Lions needed the entire 11 seasons previous to Stafford’s starting streak to hit 48 wins. No, he’s never won a playoff game, and no, he’s not the best quarterback in the NFL. But the turnaround that franchise has experienced with a healthy Stafford, his age (29) and his ability to win with what little around him makes this contract worth it. Detroit has its quarterback locked up, and that is invaluable.

Jay Busbee:

This is one of those moments where I wish I’d paid more attention in Econ class. There’s a term for this, sunk cost or opportunity cost or cost-benefit analysis or something involving cost—whatever, this is Shutdown Corner, not the freaking London School of Economics. Point being: the Lions couldn’t afford NOT to overpay Stafford, at least not without expecting to consign themselves to years of hopelessness (as opposed to now, where they have flickers of hope). There are 32 starting quarterback slots in the NFL and only about 10 decent quarterbacks; supply-and-demand being what it is, if you’ve got one in your barn, you’re gonna have to pay up to keep him there. Sorry, Detroit. And start saving those pennies, Green Bay and Atlanta.

Shalise Manza-Young:

Can I just say no? Just, no.

Look, quarterback gets a disproportionate amount of the glory and the blame in the game these days, but they also get absolutely the biggest salaries. And I get it; it’s harder to find a standout quarterback these days than it is to find nuance on Twitter. Stafford isn’t terrible – but “isn’t terrible” should not equate to “higest-paid in NFL history.” The Shutdown Corner Superfriends discussed this virtually this week, and it was noted that Stafford has never had a top running back to help take the pressure off him, which certainly would help at times. But he did have Calvin Johnson on his side for the first seven years of his career, and how many other quarterbacks can say that?

Read More