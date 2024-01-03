Matthew Stafford won't play against 49ers and he's not only Rams starter who will sit

Rams quarterback Carson Wentz (11) will start against the 49ers and perhaps help receiver Puka Nacua (17) break rookie receiving records. (Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)

Carson Wentz will start at quarterback for the Rams in place of Matthew Stafford on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers, coach Sean McVay announced Wednesday.

Receiver Cooper Kupp, running back Kyren Williams, defensive lineman Aaron Donald and linebacker Ernest Jones also will sit out to rest, McVay said. Lineman Joe Noteboom will sit out because of a foot injury, and tight end Tyler Higbee because of a shoulder injury.

Rookie receiver Puka Nacua, who is on the threshold of breaking NFL records for catches and yards receiving in a season, will play but is expected to be pulled after reaching them, McVay said.

The Rams (9-7) have clinched a playoff spot and are currently the No. 6 seed. A loss to the top-seeded 49ers (12-4), and a victory by the Green Bay Packers over the Chicago Bears, could cause the Rams to slip to No. 7.

“When you look at the projections, I think they’re excellent teams regardless,” McVay said. “There’s a couple layers to it. And when you look at it, what we just felt like was this approach is the best one for our team.”

McVay said the Rams considered the scenarios and thought it best to rest the starters.

“I’m excited about Carson’s opportunity,” McVay said. “Obviously a guy that’s had a lot of success in the league. ... When you look at the totality of it, just balancing what do you think is best? And there’s not a perfect solution … this is just what we felt like was the best thing.”

Stafford, 35, has played through hip and right thumb injuries this season. He has passed for 24 touchdowns, with 11 interceptions.

Wentz, 31, played a few snaps in a Nov. 6 victory over the Arizona Cardinals but did not attempt a pass. The eighth-year pro, who was the No. 2 pick in the 2016 NFL draft, started for the Washington Commanders in 2022. In eight games, he passed for 11 touchdowns with nine interceptions.

McVay said Monday that he had not decided if he would rest starters against the 49ers, but other veterans and starters are expected to join Stafford on the sideline.

It remains to be seen how McVay handles rookie receiver Puka Nacua’s situation.

Nacua is within four catches and 29 receiving yards of establishing NFL rookie records in those categories. Nacua, a fifth-round draft pick, has 101 receptions for 1,445 yards and five touchdowns.

“I think you’d like him to be able to get an opportunity to do something special, and then be smart with him,” McVay said.

