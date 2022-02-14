Matthew Stafford wins Super Bowl 56: Detroit Lions fans, ex-teammates rejoice

Detroit Lions fans had a vested interest in Super Bowl 56.

Not only did former Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford lead the Rams to a 23-20 win with a patented come-from-behind victory, but the Lions' extra first-round draft pick, coming from LA via the Stafford trade, hung on the game result.

Because the Rams were able to pull out the victory, the Lions have the final pick of the first round and now three selections in the first 34 spots, making for a busy Night 1.

Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates with his wife Kelly Stafford and their family after Super Bowl 56 on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

But that's in April. For now, Lions fans and former teammates had a chance to live vicariously through ol' "No. 9."

And they celebrated almost as hard as Stafford did.

But before we get to what the world said, here's what Stafford said on the field, after the game, about the support he felt and heard from Lions fans:

"It was amazing. There's no reason for them to cheer for me anymore, and the fact that they did was just a true testament to who they are as people and who they are as fans," Stafford said on NFL Network.

Nothing but love for Detroit from Matt 💙 pic.twitter.com/qgKMxbP4mX — NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) February 14, 2022

And now, here's what that love looked like on social media after the game.

Wholesome content.



Matthew Stafford celebrates winning #SBLVI with his kids! pic.twitter.com/inrw5BXHZB — NFL UK (@NFLUK) February 14, 2022

That’s my Quarterback! Big congratulations to 9 and the Rams! pic.twitter.com/TkZx1i0tjW — Dylan Gandy (@dcgandy) February 14, 2022

Congratulations Stafford!!! — DIGGZ32 (@JamesIhedigbo) February 14, 2022

A lot of people called Stafford a lot of things



Y’all gonna call him a Super Bowl Champion and a Hall of Famer now



Flames for everyone tomorrow on TV. — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) February 14, 2022

Stafford is who we always thought he was…..A MF SUPERBOWL QB!!!!! — Kerryon Johnson (@AyeyoKEJO) February 14, 2022

My guy 9!!! Super Bowl Champ 9!! https://t.co/ROKs3hpRfV — Nino (@qdiggs6) February 14, 2022

Congrats to Staff and the Rams! Staff one of favorite teammates and great to see him on top of the WORLD! #Superbowl — Josh Bynes (@bynestime56) February 14, 2022

Anybody who played with Stafford knows he was super bowl caliber #certified — 🐺 (@TravisFulgham) February 14, 2022

Hell of a game! Happy for Stafford, Von, and the Rams! Congrats fellas! #🐐 — Graham Glasgow (@gglasgow61) February 14, 2022

So happy for Staff! Congrats 9 — Tyrell Crosby (@Tyrellcrosby) February 14, 2022

Here's what some Lions fans, both well known and relatively anonymous, said after the game:

I’m honestly so damn happy for Matthew Stafford. Super Bowl Champion!



After dealing with the hellscape that is the Lions organization for over a decade, he finally got to show out in his first year with the Rams. Stoked for the guy. Always deserved better, now he’s a champion. — Tony Ferrari (@theTonyFerrari) February 14, 2022

Bizarre is an understatement. Rooting for a former player to win a championship. A very unique sports fan experience. But I expect nothing less being a Lions fan for over 33 years 😐 https://t.co/sKwZpHxyiy — Red Wings Rant (@BODHockey) February 14, 2022

I’m happy for Matthew Stafford. I’m salty about the Ford family that they didn’t do enough as owners to make that happen while he was a Lion. — Waylon Orns (@SpartanFourLife) February 14, 2022

If you’re a Lions fan and you’re celebrating Stafford’s Super Bowl as a Lions win, I’m sorry for you — Swatty Jettski (@b_siwajek) February 14, 2022

Two Detroit greats, Matthew Stafford and Justin Verlander, have now both won a title in their first season gone. Crazy. It’s GOTTA be Detroit’s time soon! 🙏 — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) February 14, 2022

So happy for Matthew & Kelly Stafford. ❤️ — Dana Jacobson (@danajacobson) February 14, 2022

This from Heaven Daniels, the wife of former Lions defensive lineman Mike Daniels, who's on the Bengals roster but was not active for Sunday's game:

Happy for the Stafford’s. Truly a great couple. If not us, then happy to see them get this W with a team that values him the way they do. It really does make a difference. Congratulations Rams! — 𝐻𝑒𝒶𝓋𝑒𝓃 𝒟𝒶𝓃𝒾𝑒𝓁𝓈 𝑀. 𝐸𝒹 (@heavendaniels) February 14, 2022

Of course, not everything was wholly positive. And some folks will always have some jokes:

Lions fans watching Matt Stafford win a ring 🔥 @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/J2DBnpkx7Y — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 14, 2022

Lions fans watching Matthew Stafford win a Super Bowl with the Rams pic.twitter.com/5VYYXZ06xX — Yahoo Sports NFL (@YahooSportsNFL) February 14, 2022

Goff watching Stafford lead the Rams to a Super Bowl win pic.twitter.com/SA6RVjnd1o — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) February 14, 2022

