Matthew Stafford wants Rams to guarantee his salary beyond this season

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford's $31 million base salary this season is guaranteed. But beyond this season, Stafford has two more years on his contract, and no more guaranteed money. He wants to change that.

Stafford is seeking an adjustment to his contract that would provide him with more guaranteed money beyond 2024, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Although Stafford is participating in voluntary workouts, the report says his contract request is "a lingering offseason issue for the Rams."

It's unclear what the status is of Stafford's contract negotiations, and also unclear how far he's willing to take it, including whether he could threaten to hold out or even retire if the Rams don't meet his demands. But it bears watching at a time when the Rams are hoping to build a roster that can contend again around the 36-year-old Stafford.