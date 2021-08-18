Matthew Stafford wanted “a couple of poor decisions” back in joint Raiders practice

The Rams and Raiders had their first of two joint practices this week on Wednesday.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford did not have his best day.

The prized offseason acquisition threw three interceptions in team drills, though at least one was a product of a tipped pass. But Las Vegas’ defense was stingy against the Rams for much of practice, not letting the offense get much going.

Stafford said after the session that the picks were in part a product of the offense trying to take risks and do some different things against an unfamiliar defense.

“They did a nice job getting the ball back from us a couple of times,” Stafford said. “I made a couple of poor decisions that I wish I had back. That’s practice. Some of the new stuff that we’re putting in and I wanted to make sure I get reps at it. I have to do a better job of making sure we end up with the ball after every play. That’s everybody included, so I have to do a better job of that.”

And head coach Sean McVay said after practice that the Rams hadn’t game planned at all for the Raiders, so he liked that Stafford was aggressive in what he was trying to accomplish.

“I thought it was a good job by them being able to play visual on the quarterback,” McVay said. “And then a couple of them were tipped balls that really didn’t have anything to do with him.”

Stafford and the offense were able to complete some passes later in the session, including a deep pass from Stafford to receiver Cooper Kupp. Stafford was encouraged by those plays.

“We executed well in the pass game, had some touchdowns in there, some positive plays,” Stafford said. “I thought guys were crisp and good. We got in that first team period and didn’t start practice the way we wanted to from the team’s aspect, and that’s on me. So, obviously, have to do a better job and make sure we keep that momentum going.”

Because it’s practice and wasn’t a product of a game plan, it’s not always wise to read into it one way or another. But the Rams at least have another opportunity to get at Las Vegas’ defense on Thursday.

Matthew Stafford wanted “a couple of poor decisions” back in joint Raiders practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk