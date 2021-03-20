Matthew Stafford: Want to be a Ram for a long time, but no contract thoughts now

During his first press conference as a Rams quarterback, Matthew Stafford was asked a question about how long he thought he would continue playing in the NFL.

Stafford said he’s 33 and doesn’t “see the end right around the corner or anything like that” as he prepares for his first season in Los Angeles. Stafford also said he hopes to play for the Rams for “a long time,” but said nothing’s been talked about regarding a contract extension that would ensure that happens.

“As far as in writing goes, I’m not too worried about it,” Stafford said. “My job No. 1 first and foremost, is to play at a high level to help this team win football games. That’s what I’m focused on at the moment. I’ve got a lot on my plate, to be honest, with trying to learn this offense and learning the team. So that’s the biggest and most important thing on my mind. All that other stuff will take care of itself. At the moment, I’ve got two more years left on my deal, so I’m just going to play and let all that other stuff take care of itself.”

Stafford’s deal has a cap hit for the Rams of $20 million this year and $23 million next year. An extension could bring those numbers down, but it doesn’t sound like it’s a top priority this offseason.

