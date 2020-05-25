Matthew Stafford ranked second in the NFL in touchdowns (19), fourth in passing yards (2,499) and fifth in passer rating (106.0) before a Week Nine back injury prematurely ended his season.

It was the Lions quarterback’s first year in Darrell Bevell’s offense.

Now back to health, and with a year in the offense, Stafford expects bigger and better things from himself and the offense this season.

“We want to be a great offense, and the first step to it is making sure everyone is on the same page, pulling in the same direction,” Stafford said, via Tim Twentyman of the team website. “I think we’ve got that. Hopefully, we can continue to grow and get better in year two.”

The Lions have receivers Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones, Danny Amendola and tight end T.J. Hockenson back this season. Rookie D'Andre Swift has joined the running backs room with Kerryon Johnson.

Stafford, 32, is heading into his 12th season and his second with Bevell. That experience, Stafford said, should help the Lions given COVID-19’s impact on the offseason program.

“It doesn’t hurt to be in a second year of an offense and not try to learn something new and try to be a rookie quarterback or second-year guy coming in,” Stafford said. “Definitely, I feel like it’s a positive for us as a team and for myself. When I get out there and throw with those guys, when I get chances to work with them, I feel like I can teach them as good as our coaches can on what we’re looking for and what they need to do. That’s an advantage for us. Now let’s just hope that shows up on Sundays.”

Stafford faces pressure in 2020 to actually do what he hopes to do.

Matthew Stafford: We want to be a great offense originally appeared on Pro Football Talk