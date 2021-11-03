Linebacker Von Miller‘s first practice with the Rams won’t take place on Wednesday.

Head coach Sean McVay said that Miller is one of several Rams players who will be sitting out of practice as the team starts on-field preparation for Sunday night’s game against the Rams. Miller, who was acquired in a trade with the Broncos on Monday, sat out last Sunday’s game with an ankle injury.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford is also on the list of players who won’t participate in the session. He’s dealing with a back issue, but McVay told reporters that Stafford is expected to make the start against Tennessee.

Wide receiver Robert Woods (foot), left tackle Andrew Whitworth (knee), defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day (pec), and wide receiver Cooper Kupp (rest) were also out of practice. All of them are also expected to play in Week Nine.

Matthew Stafford, Von Miller not practicing Wednesday; Stafford is expected to play originally appeared on Pro Football Talk