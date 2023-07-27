Matthew Stafford and Van Jefferson worked together ‘a bunch’ this offseason

Unlike last offseason, Matthew Stafford has been throwing with no limitations in OTAs and training camp, allowing him to improve his rapport with the pass catchers on the Los Angeles Rams. With training camp underway, Stafford discussed re-establishing his connection with Van Jefferson before the regular season kicks off.

“Yeah, he had a nice day today,” Stafford said. “He and I got a bunch of work. He was in town quite a bit this offseason as well, so I was able to work with him after that OTA period kind of ended. I got a bunch of work with a lot of the guys, but it’s great to have Van back out here running around, flying around, making plays.”

The Rams’ veteran quarterback was severely limited last offseason because of an elbow injury that was still affecting him from the 2021 season. As a result, Stafford didn’t have much time to get acclimated to his wide receivers ahead of the 2022 campaign.

Meanwhile, Jefferson also dealt with an injury before last season as he underwent knee surgery following the Super Bowl. Jefferson would miss six games in 2022 and only finish with 24 receptions, 369 receiving yards, and three touchdowns.

For the most part, Stafford and Jefferson weren’t on the field together much last season. That will change this season as Jefferson is expected to take on an expanded role with Allen Robinson being traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Ahead of a contract year for Jefferson, the former second-round pick has spent more time with Stafford this offseason in hopes it results in career-best numbers across the board.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire