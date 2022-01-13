Matthew Stafford uses injured toe to poke fun at Aaron Rodgers: ‘I’ll keep my toes to myself’

Matthew Stafford injured his toe in the middle of Sunday’s game against the San Francisco, limiting his mobility as the day wore on. He didn’t miss a single snap, but Sean McVay did say it altered some of the Rams’ play calls.

Heading into Monday’s playoff game, Stafford is expected to be fine to play against the Cardinals, but it is something to monitor.

His former division rival Aaron Rodgers also has a toe injury, which he revealed to the world during a press conference in November by putting his bare foot on camera.

"I have a fractured toe." Aaron Rodgers really showed his foot during his news conference 😅 pic.twitter.com/9vc3v9l22z — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 24, 2021

Stafford met with reporters on Thursday and while discussing his injury, he elected not to take the Rodgers route by showing his toe on camera, poking fun at the Packers quarterback.

Matthew Stafford, on his toe injury!!! – “I’d show it to you, but I don't want to do that. That’s for other guys to do. I’ll keep my toes to myself." — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) January 13, 2022

Stafford’s injury isn’t considered serious and shouldn’t affect him against the Cardinals, which wasn’t the case for Rodgers when he was dealing with his fractured toe.

If Stafford can lead the Rams to a win on Monday night – and both the Cowboys and Bucs win this weekend, too – Stafford and Rodgers will go toe-to-toe at Lambeau Field in the divisional round.

