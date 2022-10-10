Matthew Stafford: All the trust in the world that offensive line can fix it

The Rams allowed fewer sacks to the Cowboys on Sunday than they allowed the 49ers in Week Four, but the result wasn’t any better for the team.

Matthew Stafford was dropped five times and turned the ball over three times as the Cowboys dropped the Rams to 2-3 with a 22-10 win at SoFi Stadium. Stafford has now been sacked 21 times this season — he was sacked 30 times in 17 games last year — and the Rams have been dealing with injuries across the offensive line in the early weeks of the season.

After the latest loss, Stafford said that he hasn’t lost faith in the ability of the players in front of him despite the way things have played out so far this year.

“That’s part of it,” Stafford said, via Gilbert Manzano of the Orange County Register. “Everybody in this league is going through something when it comes to that stuff. It’s hitting us a little bit up front right now, but all the trust and confidence in the world that those guys can go out there and keep working together, keep communicating, find a way to fix it.”

Stafford and others on the offense need to step up their game along with the offensive line, but an inability to protect the quarterback will make it hard for anything else to fall into place on offense for the Rams this season.

