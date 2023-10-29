Matthew Stafford in training room having his right thumb examined

Matthew Stafford has blood on his pants from an elbow cut. He went into the sideline medical tent for examination after a hard hit in the second quarter.

Now, the Rams quarterback is back in the locker room being looked at for a right thumb injury.

He was injured after hitting his right thumb on a Cowboys player two times late in the second quarter. Stafford returned for the second half and led the Rams on a seven-play, 75-yard touchdown drive.

Stafford threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Ben Skowronek and then caught a pass from Tutu Atwell on a trick play and dove into the end zone for the 2-point conversion. It drew the Rams to within 33-17 with 11:29 left in the third quarter.

He walked into the locker room holding his right thumb.

Stafford initially hit his right thumb on Micah Parsons' arm late in the second quarter and then hit it again late in the second quarter on Mazi Smith’s shoulder pads on his follow-through on a failed 2-point conversion.

Stafford is 13-of-22 for 162 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Backup quarterback Brett Rypien has replaced Stafford.