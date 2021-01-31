Matthew Stafford traded to Rams: Everything we know

A week before Super Bowl LV, the Los Angeles Rams and Detroit Lions made headlines by agreeing to a blockbuster trade involving Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford. The Rams are sending two first-round picks and a third-rounder along with Goff to the Lions in exchange for Stafford.

Its no surprise that the Lions traded Stafford after mutually agreeing to part ways, but it’s stunning to see the Rams ship Goff out of town less than two years after giving him a massive extension.

It’s a clear upgrade at quarterback for the Rams, even if they did get older at the position by swapping out the 26-year-old Goff for Stafford, who will turn 33 on Super Bowl Sunday. It was a high price to pay, but the Rams bettered their chances at winning a championship.

Here’s everything we know about the trade so far, from the salary cap ramifications to the impact it’ll have on the field for Los Angeles.

Rams trading Jared Goff, two first-round picks for Matthew Stafford

The Rams gave up a lot to acquire Stafford, once again trading multiple first-round picks for the second time in less than two years; Jalen Ramsey was the other instance. Here are the details of the trade. Rams trade:

2022 first-round pick

2023 first-round pick

2021 third-round pick

Jared Goff

Lions trade:

Matthew Stafford

Rams set to go 7 straight years without a first-round pick

The Rams have already gone four years in a row without making a first-round pick, and they won't have one in 2021 either due to the Ramsey trade. Now after acquiring Stafford, the Rams won't have first-rounders in 2022 or 2023. As a result, they're on track to go 2017-2023 without making a first-round selection – a span of seven years.

Salary cap impact of Rams trading Jared Goff for Matthew Stafford

One of the first thoughts everyone had when this trade was announced was how it would impact the Rams' salary cap. By trading Goff, they'll take on $22.2 million in dead money, but that will save them $12.75 million. With Stafford, he brings two years and $43 million left on his deal, which is a reasonable price for the Rams to pay.

7 ways Rams offense will improve with Matthew Stafford

The Rams wouldn't have made this trade if they didn't feel as though Stafford was an upgrade over Goff. And so they expect the offense to improve under their new gunslinger, who has topped 4,000 yards eight times. His efficiency, turnover avoidance and deep shots are just some of the ways he'll make the Rams better offensively.

Instant analysis of Rams trading Jared Goff for Matthew Stafford

There's no doubt this was a high price for the Rams to pay, both financially and in terms of draft capital. But was it worth it for the Rams? That will likely be decided by whether they make a deep playoff run in the future or ultimately win a championship. As of now, it was a necessary move to make, given the limitations of the offense under Goff.

Jared Goff will return to SoFi Stadium for Rams-Lions next season

Goff won't have to wait long for the chance to prove the Rams wrong for trading him. The Lions will visit Los Angeles next season at SoFi Stadium, pitting both Goff and Stafford against their former teams. Goff was 5-2 at SoFi Stadium this season, but he had just six touchdown passes and five interceptions.

Rams now own the two biggest dead cap hits in NFL history

Last offseason, the Rams traded Brandin Cooks to the Texans, which forced them to take on $21.8 million in dead money. That was the largest dead cap hit in NFL history – until now. Goff's dead cap charge of $22.2 million is now the biggest single-season dead cap hit in league history.

Twitter reacts to Matthew Stafford-Jared Goff blockbuster trade

Fans and media members were stunned by this blockbuster trade between the Rams and Lions, which caught the NFL world off-guard. There was an abundance of reactions on Twitter, ranging from praise for the Rams to utter shock by the cost of the deal.