Matthew Stafford traded to L.A. Rams, NFL fans shocked at how much Detroit Lions get in return

Did Brad Holmes get a sweetheart deal from his former employers?

NFL fans seem to think so as the new Detroit Lions general manager Saturday was able to trade Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams for Jared Goff, two first-round draft picks and a third-round draft pick.

Stafford, who turns 33 in February, was considered one of the best quarterbacks on the market and about seven or eight teams made offers for his services. He'd approached the Lions about a trade, and after a new GM, Holmes, and coach, Dan Campbell, were hired, Detroit started fielding offers.

[ Detroit should fear Matthew Stafford trade becoming another Bobby Layne bomb ]

Holmes, hired as GM in mid-January, worked for the Rams for more than a decade and was key in them drafting Goff, who earned a big money contract after being taken No. 1 overall in 2016.

Lions fans seemed pretty content with the return while the general NFL observer seemed impressed by Detroit's haul. Especially considering a younger franchise quarterback, Deshaun Watson, is reportedly on the trade market.

[ Lions QB Jared Goff: Like Matthew Stafford, a No. 1 pick, but with playoff wins ]

Matthew Stafford is great but two first-rounders seems kinda steep for a 13th year player. Wonder how this will affect the asking prices for other QB trades https://t.co/MQX6lS7JsR — Gero (@geritocantswim) January 31, 2021

If THAT is what Matthew Stafford goes for ... Deshaun Watson is worth WAY more than 3 Firsts and a quality player — Josh Cremeans (@NewSouthEngland) January 31, 2021

I’m all in on the Rams Matthew Stafford hype train — Josh Rodriguez (@Josh_Rodriguez_) January 31, 2021

Everyone's favorite fun fact.

Matthew Stafford now plays in the same city as his high school football teammate Clayton Kershaw 🤓 — Kevin Keneely (@KevinKeneely1) January 31, 2021

Looks like I'll root for the LAR this season and McVay has to be thrilled to get Stafford in which he can really open up the offense. With Akers emerging as a RB threat and a solid group of WR and top 5 defense, LAR is a SB threat. — The Skittle Connection™ (@BeastFBall) January 31, 2021

Lions, meet stonks.

Did Reddit strike again on this Matthew Stafford deal? Rams got fleeced by paying Gamestop share price to the Lions! #ramsgotfleeced — Jason Champagne (@jasondc7) January 31, 2021

I'm seeing a lot of people saying Stafford is going to make the lions the nfc west fav. And I gotta say I completely disagree. Hes a stat king. Nothing more. Will never be a big time guy. Lions really scammed the rams — Tom Brady collectibles (@tombradycollect) January 31, 2021

How did the Lions do so well is not a thing we're used to hearing.

How did the Lions gets so much for Matthew Stafford — I’m Bad @ Tekken (@ATLWiley) January 31, 2021

Numerous lengthy QB runs have ended in recent seasons.



• Tom Brady, NE, 2001-2019

• Eli Manning, NYG, 2004-2019

• Philip Rivers, SD/LAC, 2006-2019

• Drew Brees, NO, 2006-2020

• Matthew Stafford, DET, 2009-2020

• Cam Newton, CAR, 2011-2019



It’s a new era. — Mike Kennedy (@MikeKennedyNFL) January 31, 2021

The question the world is wondering about.

Is Kelly stafford going to like la? — Bobby Boucher (@BOPboy69) January 31, 2021

